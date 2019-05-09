Shemar Moore Series ‘SWAT’ Renewed at CBS for Season 3

Shemar Moore will be sticking around on CBS for the third season of S.W.A.T.

The broadcast network announced the renewal of the Moore-led cop drama series two weeks before the Season 2 finale. The show has been averaging just under a 0.8 demo rating, ranking No. 9 among CBS’ 17 drama series.

In total viewers, TVLine first reported, the show ranks 13th with an average of 5.3 million viewers, beating SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, Ransom and The Red Line.

The news of S.W.A.T.‘s renewal comes as the network gave early renewals Thursday to six shows, including SEAL Team (Season 3), Madam Secretary (Season 6), Bull (Season 4), Hawaii Five-0 (Season 10) and MaGyver (Season 4).

The shows join a few other series that had already been renewed for the 2019-2020 television season, including Young Sheldon, Mom, the final season of Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

The network will likely announce the fates of its remaining shows — comedies Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces, Happy Together, Murphy Brown and Fam, as well as dramas The Code and The Red Line — ahead of their Upfronts presentation next week.

S.W.A.T. is a crime drama based on the 1975 series and movie of the same name. Moore stars as former S.W.A.T. sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who has assembled a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Tan and Alex Russell. Stephanie Sigman also stars as Captain Jessica Cortex, the commanding officer of the LAPD Metropolitan Division and Hondo’s ex.

The show is executive produced by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

News of the renewal means Moore will remain at the network that is also set to air the final season of Criminal Minds. Before his current show, Moore starred on the crime procedural as the beloved Derek Morgan.

The actor left the series after Season 11, but kept the door open to return to the show. Could a guest appearance during the final 10 episodes be possible?

“Anything’s possible,” he told TV Guide in August of 2017. “I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again.”

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Criminal Minds is expected to return for a 10-episode final season during the 2019-20 season.