Trouble Ahead for Sheldon and Amy on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Sheldon and Amy marked a major milestone in their relationship on The Big Bang Theory when Sheldon proposed during last week’s season premiere, but that doesn’t mean smooth sailing for the couple, according to executive producer Steve Holland.

As Amy’s career is currently flourishing, Holland shared that Sheldon will have a bit of trouble accepting his fiancée’s success.

“The physics world, especially with the Large Hadron Collider, they were expecting much bigger breakthroughs that they really haven’t seen, whereas neuroscience is really flourishing, it’s such an exciting field and it’s getting a lot of money thrown at it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“So one of the things we’re going to deal with in a little bit of an arc for Sheldon and Amy is that her career is really taking off and his isn’t doing as well,” he continued. “That’s an interesting place for Sheldon to be. Not only does he think he’s the greatest scientist, but he thinks that physics is the greatest science. He obviously loves and respects Amy, so having him have to deal with those emotions is going to be really fun.”

Holland previously told Variety that the show’s writers aren’t yet sure if Sheldon and Amy will tie the knot before the end of the season, although their wedding planning will be a “big part” of the show.

“We’re not that deep into the season yet, so we don’t actually have plans for the finale yet,” he said. “It’s certainly a possibility.”

Photo Credit: CBS