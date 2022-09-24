'Shark Tank' Fans Are Disgusted by Live Episode For Season 14 Premiere
Shark Tank is back. The reality competition series that chronicles hopeful entrepreneurs trying to find financing to fun their business ideas from savvy business executives is currently in its Season 14 season. The premiere showcased a new element: a live audience. And fans are not receptive. The first episode featuring a live audience premiered to less than stellar results via social media commentary. Returning for the season are judges: Mark Cuban – owner, of the Dallas Mavericks; Barbara Corcoran – a real estate mogul; Lori Greiner an inventor and the Queen of QVC; Robert Herjavec – a famed technology innovator; Daymond John – a fashion and branding expert; and Kevin O'Leary – a venture capitalist known as AKA "Mr. Wonderful." Even with the talent on the panels, the audience remains upset.
For the live audience element, viewers at home are able to weigh in on whether or not the Sharks should take the plunge and make a deal, or say no. TV Insider chatted with the Sharks to get their thoughts on the live episode. And Greiner didn't think it was a bad idea. "I will be fascinated by what they have to say. As always with market research, the consumer speaks," she told the outlet.
"However, I have to make a wise decision for me and use my gut." But social media reactions say otherwise.
Who's responsible?
Cancel any future episodes of Shark Tank Live… who thought of this? It’s absolutely awful. @ABCSharkTank— Bob (@bobfrankfurter1) September 24, 2022
One Twitter user won't be watching moving forward. From the looks of their Tweet, the new format is a clear negative.
It's all for the allure
REALLY HATE #SharkTankLive , and it’s SUCH a shame, because I LOVE Shark Tank! They’re trading interesting business strategy for SPECTACLE. The sharks are acting very differently from how they normally do. I’M OUT.— K.B.C. (@catchifucan232) September 24, 2022
Some viewers feel the show has lost its edge. Many believe the new format resembles the reality television spectacle.
Doesn't appear authentic
I rarely tweet. Check my history. This shark tank live episode is terrible. This live canned reactive canned mid afternoon audience fake reply is horrific. Seriously. Goodness. #SharkTankLive #sharktank— 🇺🇸Duane Eaves🇺🇸 (@teameaves) September 24, 2022
With the addition of the live audience, some are complaining the new format seems forced. It is a turn-off for some fans.
Change for what
If a thing isn’t broken don’t break it! Why would we want to hear a live audience on shark tank. I feel like I’m now watching a game show. #SharkTankLive— Big Black (@J0Beech) September 24, 2022
Others are complaining that there was no need to change the format. The show has been a success since its debut.
Counterprudtcive at best
Watching the new format of Shark Tank is so painful. Everyone is constantly talking over each other and having to yell. Just brutal. #SharkTankLive— John Peregoy III (@JPeregoyIII) September 24, 2022
The point of the show has to always give honest feedback to bright ideas that may need tweaking. But with the live audience inclusion, it's more overwhelming to the contestants.
Not a good change
Live audience shark tank is the worst thing that ever happened to this show— Kerri (@kerrkobain) September 24, 2022
Since the show's debut, the conversation about the live audience has run rampant. It's a wonder whether the show will continue on in this way.