'Shark Tank' Fans Are Disgusted by Live Episode For Season 14 Premiere

Shark Tank is back. The reality competition series that chronicles hopeful entrepreneurs trying to find financing to fun their business ideas from savvy business executives is currently in its Season 14 season. The premiere showcased a new element: a live audience. And fans are not receptive. The first episode featuring a live audience premiered to less than stellar results via social media commentary. Returning for the season are judges: Mark Cuban – owner, of the Dallas Mavericks; Barbara Corcoran – a real estate mogul; Lori Greiner an inventor and the Queen of QVC; Robert Herjavec – a famed technology innovator; Daymond John – a fashion and branding expert; and Kevin O'Leary – a venture capitalist known as AKA "Mr. Wonderful." Even with the talent on the panels, the audience remains upset.

For the live audience element, viewers at home are able to weigh in on whether or not the Sharks should take the plunge and make a deal, or say no. TV Insider chatted with the Sharks to get their thoughts on the live episode. And Greiner didn't think it was a bad idea. "I will be fascinated by what they have to say. As always with market research, the consumer speaks," she told the outlet.

"However, I have to make a wise decision for me and use my gut." But social media reactions say otherwise.