Scientology Ready to Launch Its Own TV Network

The Church of Scientology is about to start spreading its controversial message in a whole new way for the organization — through its own television channel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group, helmed by divisive leader David Miscavige, is ready to launch a channel on DirecTV and platforms Apple TV and Roku on Monday, March 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evidence of the upcoming network is already available on Apple’s app store, where Scientology TV is available for download from The Church of Scientology International.

The app revealed an announcement that content from the channel will officially launch at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

In addition to the channel, there’s also a newly-launched Twitter account, with first updates coming early Sunday, pointing to a website that’s not yet up and running.

The Church of Scientology hasn’t commented on the news, but a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed the launch on Monday, and a promotional video suggests the network will occupy the satellite service’s channel 320, which is currently infomercials.

Rumors of a Scientology network gained ground in early 2017, after rumblings began about a lunch on the website of longtime Scientology chronicler Tony Ortega.

The odds of a Scientology outlet seemed to be pretty inevitable as early as 2016, when the group announced the start of its own studio, Scientology Media Productions.

The new network comes just after the Church dropped millions on a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, its sixth consecutive year doing so.

It’s not yet known what the network will entail or which of its famous members might be featured in the programming, but the app references live streaming and “full episodes of your favorite shows.”

However, you can almost certainly count out seeing any of ex-Scientologist Leah Remini’s many TV projects on the network.