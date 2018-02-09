Fans Freak out at First Footage of ‘Scandal’, ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Crossover

The first trailer for the upcoming Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder crossover is here and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Three weeks before Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will meet face-to-face for the first time, viewers got a teaser trailer for the upcoming event.

After the teaser was released, fans flooded social media with the hashtag, “How to Get Away With Scandal.”

According to Variety, The Scandal episode entitled “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself” will see Olivia (Kerry Washington), in the midst of moving on from the White House and getting an unexpected visitor — criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court.

However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need.

How to Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King will also crossover to the political drama as Michaela Pratt, the hour was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Scandal star Tony Goldwyn.

March 1 will be a TGIT night of crossovers, as Grey’s Anatomy will be introducing viewers to the medical drama’s upcoming spinoff series, Station 19‘s lead Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy Herrera in a special episode.

After attorney Annalise appears on Scandal, Olivia — now President Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) former chief of staff — will head over to How to Get Away with Murder.

EW reports the show’s producers are not giving any details about the how and why of the big event, but it most likely has something to do with Annalise’s class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over wrongful convictions.

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis said to EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Washington added, “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

One big question that fans of the two shows have had is, what will they do about Liza Weil?

Weil played a now-deceased White House intern named Amanda Tanner on season one of Scandal, and currently stars as attorney Bonnie Winterbottom on How to Get Away with Murder.

The answer is simple, Bonnie will not be interacting with any characters from the political drama.