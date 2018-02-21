Sterling K. Brown to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Sterling K. Brown has been making fans cry as Randall Pearson in the hit NBC series This Is Us — now, he'll be trading tears for laughter on Saturday Night Live.

The Emmy-winning actor will be taking over hosting duties on the long-running variety comedy series for the first time on March 10, with musical guest James Bay.

The Black Panther star celebrated the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday.

"See you March 10. CAN'T WAIT!" Brown tweeted.

"This is truly a dream come true. I've watched [Saturday Night Live] since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the most surreal moments of my life, but it's gonna be awesome," he added.

Along with Brown, NBC also announced Bill Hader, a former regular cast member, will return to host the show March 17, with Arcade Fire as the musical guest, first reported by Variety.

Brown is a veteran of Hollywood, but recently rose to prominence after an award-winning performance in Ryan Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He then was cast in the fan-favorite role of adult Randall Pearson on This Is Us, which has become one of the NBC's most successful television series.

His younger self on the show, actor Lonnie Chavis, made headlines recently after releasing an adorable video congratulating Brown for the win.

Chavis' well wishes were mixed with footage of Brown's most hilarious moments in the beloved NBC series as well as with footage from Brown's Instagram.

"...Have fun celebrating tonight. Maybe show off those dance moves at the after parties, or go crazy and post a shirtless selfie on Instagram," Chavis said.

The young actor also poked fun at Brown, saying he should go around telling people he never would've won the award if it hadn't been for Chavis.

"All jokes aside, you deserve this," Chavis said.

Brown also made an appearance on the blockbuster film Black Panther as N'Jobu.

Saturday Night Live will return from its Winter Olympics hiatus March 3 with former basketball star Charles Barkley serving as host and rap group Migos as the musical guest.