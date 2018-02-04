Natalie Portman Reprises ‘Jackie’ Role to Help Melania Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Natalie Portman stepped back into Jackie Kennedy’s shoes on Saturday Night Live.

The actress, who hosted the February 3 episode of the variety sketch series, reprised her Oscar-nominated role as Jackie Kennedy in a hilarious sketch where Jackie helps a distraught Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) gather her strength to make it to the State of the Union.

Melania gets advice from other first ladies, including Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon), Martha Washington (Aidy Bryant) and Michelle Obama (Leslie Jones).

SNL fans took to Twitter to praise the performance.

Melania Trump: How did you survive being first lady?

Hillary Clinton: You just tell yourself it will all be worth it when you’re president.#SNL pic.twitter.com/kx0zpXICOK — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) February 4, 2018

#SNL’s commentary on the Obama marriage: “It’s like The Notebook, but black and rich”. The jokes in honor of blackhistory month are subtle, but fantastic. — Corey Joseph (@thecrashtest) February 4, 2018

Wish this first ladies sketch was moved waaay up in the running order. #SNL — Shadoe (@shadoeann) February 4, 2018

The First Ladies Sketch was alright. To me, the FUNNIEST thing was when #NataliePortman as “Jackie O” told #CecilyStrong as #MelaniaTrump that her platform was Cyberbullying and hers (Jackie’s) was wearing Hats. 😂😂😂 #SNL — Elsa❤️#Troublemaker (@Elsa050467) February 4, 2018

Natalie dropping in on Melania as Jackie Kennedy is inspired, and it gives a chance for Kate to bring Hillary back! #SNL — CRT (@StoryofEverest) February 4, 2018

The sketch poked fun at reports that the current first lady seemed unhappy while sitting at the audience during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 31. Her choice to wear white to the occasion also drew criticism the night of the speech.

Some fans were offended by the sketch, specifically the choice to portray Jackie wearing the outfit she wore when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Saturday Night Live has a sketch on now with some past First Ladies and has a Jackie Kennedy character on wearing the Dallas 1963 pink outfit. I find this very offensive and in extremely poor taste. Disgusting! These people have no sense of decency whatever. #SNL — Deplorable Brent (@BHVT) February 4, 2018

That skit was solely to have Natalie Portman in her role as Jackie Kennedy. Putting her in the suit JKO wore at the assassination was awful. And surely #SNL could have chosen a first lady who wasn’t a slave owner during #BlackHistoryMonth? Do better with your female talent. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 4, 2018