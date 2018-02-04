TV Shows

Natalie Portman Reprises ‘Jackie’ Role to Help Melania Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Natalie Portman stepped back into Jackie Kennedy’s shoes on Saturday Night Live. The actress, who […]

Natalie Portman stepped back into Jackie Kennedy’s shoes on Saturday Night Live.

The actress, who hosted the February 3 episode of the variety sketch series, reprised her Oscar-nominated role as Jackie Kennedy in a hilarious sketch where Jackie helps a distraught Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) gather her strength to make it to the State of the Union.

Melania gets advice from other first ladies, including Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon), Martha Washington (Aidy Bryant) and Michelle Obama (Leslie Jones).

SNL fans took to Twitter to praise the performance.

The sketch poked fun at reports that the current first lady seemed unhappy while sitting at the audience during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 31. Her choice to wear white to the occasion also drew criticism the night of the speech.

Some fans were offended by the sketch, specifically the choice to portray Jackie wearing the outfit she wore when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

