Sara Gilbert Reveals Why She Chose ‘The Conners’ Over ‘The Talk’

Sara Gilbert has revealed why she chose starring in The Conners over remaining on The Talk.

During a conversation on Variety’s My Favorite Episode podcast, Gilbert opened up about the difficult decision, saying that “something had to give.”

“And I’ve been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, ‘OK, I’ve done that. And I’ve fully explored it.’ And now it’s time to do other creative ventures,” she added

Gilbert went on to confess that she is glad to not have to be so much of an open book, since she will no longer living her life as publicly and candidly as she has had to on The Talk.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it.’ That’s a been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person.” she said. “I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

Two months ago, Gilbert announced her exit from The Talk, saying to the audience, “This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season. I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” Gilbert went on to say. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” Gilbert concluded her statement.

The Conners will reportedly return for Season 2 later this year.