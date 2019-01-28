SAG Awards 2019 Viewers Enraged Over ‘A Star Is Born’ Snubs

Awards season has got off to an exciting start, but as per usual with social media, it hasn’t all played out the way film fans have expected.

During the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, fans at home were watching in an eager fervor if Bradley Cooper’s critical success, A Star Is Born would be recognized by its peers in the guild.

However, as the two-hour broadcast played out on TNT, fans at home were throwing fits after the film continuously got shut out during every nomination, including its Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Cooper, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Gaga, Outstanding Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Elliott, and his film in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Bradley Cooper is snubbed again and WHY ISN’T A STAR IS BORN GETTING THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES #sagawards — Briana Luca (@bribrilukes) January 28, 2019

Bradley Cooper has been snubbed all awards season long and it continues tonight. #SAGAwards — Sam Abueldoleh (@Sammar_23) January 28, 2019

why does bradley cooper keep getting snubbed i honestly truly don’t get it.. #SAGAwards — ‏ً (@katewcIsh) January 28, 2019

If Gaga won again tonight that would be brilliant, but I really want Bradley to take home an award this time. He’s been snubbed so far and he deserves some recognition for everything he achieved with ASIB. #SAGAwards — E l i za b e t h 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@strengthtodream) January 28, 2019

“Bradley Cooper is snubbed again and WHY ISN’T A STAR IS BORN GETTING THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES,” one fan wrote.

“Why does Bradley Cooper keep getting snubbed,” another added. “I honestly truly don’t get it..”

While the movie hasn’t gotten as much love as fans would hope, there is still the Oscars to anticipate.

The film, which fuses Cooper and Gaga’s raw and passionate tale of two artistic souls coming together, on stage and in life, is nominated for eight Academy Awards this February, including Best Motion Picture and in the respective Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories. However, you will not be seeing a nomination for Cooper in the Best Director category.

When the Oscar nominations were announced, Gaga told Los Angeles Times, that she supports Cooper no matter what.

“Well, you know, you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “But at the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The Oscars air Feb. 24, 2019 on ABC.

