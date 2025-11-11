Rumored ‘Superman’ Spinoff TV Show Gets Huge Update

More adventures in Metropolis are soon to hit HBO Max.

In a surprise move, DC Studios has tapped Emmy-nominated American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to write, produce, and showrun a fictional true crime series in the DC Universe.

The HBO series, titled DC Crime, will be ‘hosted’ by Jimmy Olsen, who was played by Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) to great fanfare in this year’s Superman and became the movie’s breakout character. Season one will focus on the supervillain Gorilla Grodd, a mega-intelligent evil ape who often battles with The Flash.

Given that the series is coming from the creators of American Vandal, an Emmy-nominated mystery-mockumentary-true-crime-parody series about a high school parking lot that was defamed with phallic graffiti (and is now known as one of Netflix’s best shows of all time), it’s safe to expect the series to be firmly tongue-in-cheek.

The plot will mainly focus on Olsen and his fellow Daily Planet reporters, but don’t be surprised if Clark Kent and Lois Lane end up making an appearance at some point.

As you’d expect, Superman director and DC Studios head James Gunn is producing the series, along with his DC co-chief Peter Safran.

Most recently, Yacenda worked on Hulu’s sports comedy Chad Powers and Perrault appeared in Netflix’s The Residence.

Gisondo will next appear in the next film in Ben Stiller’s Meet the Parents series, titled Focker In-Law, as the grown-up son of Greg Focker (Stiller).

There is currently no word from HBO on a release date for DC Crime.