Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.

"What could ruin a vacation more than to hear news like this?" Hasselbeck said at the time. "Talk about not securing the border. Here comes to The View the very woman who spit in the face of our military, spit in the face of her own network and really in the face of a person who stood by her and had civilized debates for the time that she was there."

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked O'Donnell about recent comments she'd made after Hasselbeck's recent return as a guest on the ABC talk show. Hasselbeck poked fun at the First Lady's admitted penchant for leaving Post-It notes by wearing notes criticizing President Biden.

"She came out with little Post-It notes," O'Donnell said. "She's like, 'Here's the Post-It notes I have for Joe Biden. You know, 'Joe, the gas is too high,' 'Joe, how's this workin' for ya?' 'Joe, hey, Joe.' And I was like [eugghh!] I wished I was there to, like, throw a sock at her or something."

O'Donnell spoke out on TikTok to share her thoughts after seeing her former roundtable co-worker, calling her comments "strange" and saying, "I remembered why I don't want to watch it with her anymore."