Tuesday Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Drops 23 Percent, but Still Wins the Night

The Tuesday TV ratings have rolled in and once again Roseanne has won the night for comedy, even with dropping 23 percent of its audience.

The ’90s revival series garnered 10.3 million viewers this week, which continues a slight downward trend for the series, as the last new episode brought in about 13 million viewers, and the one before that grabbed close to 14 million.

Some other sitcoms fared well, with The Middle nabbing just over 6 million viewers, black-ish scoring 4.6 million viewers, and the freshman series Splitting Up Together pulling in almost 4 million.

Over on Fox, both LA to Vegas and New Girl took dips in their audiences, with the former airing its season finale to a series-low 1.8 million viewers, according to TV Line.

The Roseanne revival has clearly taken the nation by storm, and now reruns of the original series are airing on the Paramount Network.

Reruns of the series have been airing on TV Land and CMT, but launched on the newly minted Paramount Network on Tuesday, April 18, according to THR.

Paramount is likely making a smart move by picking up the reruns since the Roseanne revival has been met with massive popularity. The debut episode alone has been setting a major viewing records.

As reported by Deadline, the debut episode officially hit 25.04 million total viewers, as the Live+3 (people who watched the episode live, plus over the next three days) ratings lifted by 6.69 million viewers. That overall total viewers of the debut episode has likely increased some ever since those numbers were first reported.

Interestingly, after the show’s ratings were initially reported, Barr took to Twitter to call out New York and Los Angeles for turning in the lowest ratings of her revival series.

“New York and LA-had the lowest ratings for a gender fluid child character & a Hillary supporting sister character,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, while also adding a hashtag of her own name.

According to reports, both cities are at the top of the TV markets and neither of them landed in the top 20 individual city ratings for the series revival’s debut.

The top city in the show’s ratings was Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri. Noticeably, these are all cities from states that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, who Barr is a very outspoken supporter of.

The sitting U.S. President appreciated her support so much that he reportedly even called to congratulate her on the massive ratings her show pulled in, despite not doing well in the two biggest markets.

ABC quickly picked the series up for a second season, with Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, saying, “We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year.”