‘Roseanne’ Fans Hate Harris After Tuesday Night’s Episode

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Roseanne (Barr) deals with her spoiled granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney) as she overuses the washer and dryer with the clothes she is trying to sell online for extra cash.

Roseanne was frustrated at her granddaughter for leaving her wet clothes on top of the washing machine, rather than putting them in the dryer.

“Now I have to wash them all over again,” Roseanne says to her granddaughter.

“I needed the machine, I just got a bunch of stuff from the thrift store,” Harris responds.

“Here’s an idea, why don’t you put my stuff in the dryer first,” Roseanne says.

“Why? It’s your stuff,” Harris says defying Roseanne.

Roseanne takes a beat and orders Harris to take her clothes out of the machine immediately, but the bold teenager tells her she’s eating a muffin and will do it when she’s done.

“Those are for breakfast,” Roseanne says, trying to keep her cool.

“But I’m hungry now,” Harris says.

“Well you’re a woman in America, get used to it,” Roseanne says as she takes the muffin out of Harris’ hands.

The two Conners then yell at each other, with Roseanne calling her granddaughter a little b—.

Harris pushes Roseanne over the edge after she responds by calling her “stupid, old hillbilly”, which leads to her luring Harris to the kitchen sink and soaking her head in the water to teach her a lesson.

“Welcome to the hillbilly day spa,” Roseanne says as she holds Harris’ head under the water.

Seeing the teen’s crass attitude throughout the episode, fans were signing off on Harris by the end of the episode.

After the heated moment, fans also find out Harris has been stealing clothes to sell them on her Etsy store so she can make enough money to move out of the Conner household and go back to Chicago.

Darlene tells her daughter she can move away in three years if she’s still unhappy, which Harris later realizes she’ll be 18 and able to make her own decision at that time.

Harris has wayyyyy too much mouth. Whew. #Roseanne — Blanche Devereaux (@KalaAlysse) April 4, 2018

There’s only one Darlene. This kid is a spoiled entitled brat. Darlene was/is much more likeable because of her deadpan wit, something that Harris lacks. #Roseanne https://t.co/zJE2JBffkD — Cathy (@CathyMD31) April 4, 2018

Wow…Harris’ attitude is a lot like how Becky mouthed off to Roseanne a lot. #Roseanne — Tamara, Esq.👩🏾‍⚖️⚖️💼🏛🍯 (@Inthemaking_6) April 4, 2018

#Roseanne

Harris is like a combination of Becky, Darlene & Molly . Yikes w the ‘tude😕 — RumNessa (@RumNessa) April 4, 2018

Harris is an absolute bitch lol, not nearly as loveable as when the actress played Debbie.#Roseanne — #Girther JAMES #MarchForOurLIVES (@JamesSemaj1220) April 4, 2018

Harris is a worse version of Darlene #Roseanne — Justin (@JWalkerDaniels) April 4, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.