‘Roseanne’ Pushes the Envelope With Subtle Abortion Joke

Another day, another Roseanne joke that leaves people talking.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Jackie and Becky are seen waiting for their doctors appointment when the subject of abortions come up. Jackie asks Becky if she has ever terminated her pregnancy and when she denies it, her aunt can’t help but doubt her response.

The episode, titled “Eggs Over, Not Easy”, saw Becky at a crucial moment in her surrogacy arrangement leading her and Darlene to take a critical look at their lives. Meanwhile, an animal rescue organization rejected Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) application to adopt a puppy; and Roseanne makes a play to change their mind.

“Terminated pregnancies…” Jackie says.

“Zero,” Becky responds without hesitation.

“Oh, come on!” Jackie responds to her niece. Becky reprimands Jackie for insinuating she would lie about having an abortion, prompting a hilarious, if not cringe-worthy response.

“I just know that you were popular like I was, so I assumed… but O.K.”

The storyline took a sad turn, however as later in the episode the doctor tells Becky her eggs are acting up and she can’t have kids.

He claims that there is a less than 5 percent chance she can ever have a child.

Andrea quickly reacts and tells Becky that she will unfortunately have to find a new surrogate because she is “not getting any younger.”

As one would imagine, Becky is devastated by the news.

The duo returns to Roseanne and Dan’s home, where Jackie tells them the news in confidence, saying Becky’s chances of conceiving are “slim to none.”

Roseanne, who was not in favor of the surrogacy, thinking that Jackie conned the doctor into lying about Becky’s fertility.

“Roseanne, it’s for real,” Jackie says. “Her eggs are too old.”

The conversation tuns into a fight as Becky walks in and assumes that Roseanne will be thrilled at the news. Roseanne admits that she is relieved that Becky is not “giving a baby away,” but tries to express her sympathy.

This leads to Becky storming out in an emotional rage.

“You don’t know what it was like sitting there, listening to what they said,” Becky tells Roseanne.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.