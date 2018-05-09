‘Roseanne’ Reveals First Look at DJ’s Wife

Roseanne fans got their first look at DJ’s wife Geena.

Most of Tuesday’s episode revolved around Roseanne (Barr) and the family trying to figure out how to keep their video chat date with Geena Williams-Conner (Xosha Roquemore) after the family is unable to pay for their Wi-Fi bill.

The predicament leads Roseanne to befriend her Muslim next-door neighbors, leading the character on a journey toward tolerance and understanding. The episode also gave viewers their first glimpse at Geena, who was revealed to be stationed din Afghanistan during the revival’s first episode.

DJ (Michael Fishman) leaves Mary at Roseanne’s house and announces she has her Skype call with Geena at 2 a.m. local time.

As the family waits for the call at 2 a.m. the family has a special sleepover in the living room and realize they don’t have the Wi-Fi, which leads Roseanne and become more acquainted with her Muslim neighbors.

During the Skype call, Jackie asks Geena about her location after seeing the background showing tents and military vehicles.

“We do that to mask our location,” Geena says. “It’s pretty cool” she says as the background changes to a desert and the middle of a race car track.

“I miss you so much Mommy,” Mary says.

“I miss my sweet pea, I think about you every day,” Geena says. “Is there anything else you want to tell me about?”

“Granny Rose says we’re stealing the Muslims’ Wi-Fi,” she says.

“Actually, so am I,” Geena responds.

“When you’re over there Geena, how can you tell who’s dangerous and who isn’t?” Roseanne asks.

Geena responds: “The people who answer they doors are usually O.K. but I’m not living somewhere as scary as Lanford.”

Fans of Roseanne’s original run will recognize Geena as the African-American classmate DJ (Michael Fishman) refused to kiss during season 7’s “White Men Can’t Kiss.” More than twenty years later, the couple is now married and share daughter Mary (Jayden Rey).

The character of Geena was previously played by Rae’Ven Larrymore Kelly in season 7 and Jahmeela Biggs in season 10. Roquemore is taking over the role for the revival. Roquemore is commonly known for playing the hilarious Tamra on Hulu’s The Mindy Project, as well as for role in films like Precious and The Disaster Artist.

This will most likely not be the only time fans will see Geena in the series, as Roquemore Instagrammed a photo of herself sitting on the iconic Conner family couch.

“This iconic living room,” Roquemore captioned the pic showing herself in full military uniform. Could the series give DJ a family reunion before the end of the season? That would be a tender moment.

During the revival’s first episode, a conversation between DJ and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) reveals the second-youngest Conner child is a military veteran. After his service, he returned to Lanford and is caring for his daughter while Geena finishes her duty in Afghanistan.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.