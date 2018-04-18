‘Roseanne’: Harris Asks David to Buy Her Drugs

Roseanne welcomed back David Healy (Johnny Galecki), but his return led to a questionable exchange between him and his daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney).

David, who has been traveling doing charity work, arrives back at the Conner household to attend Harris’ birthday bash. Harris, who had been shown as not handling the planned returned well, was surprised when he actually showed up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dad? Wow, you came,” Harris says. “Did the world run out of poor people?

David coyly replies, “No, it’s worse than it’s ever been.”

He then presents her with a gift, a lackluster shirt with otters on it because Harris “loves animals” and “.. T shirts.”

The awkwardness continues when David breaks his big news: He is returning to town and wants to spend more time with her and her brother, Mark.

“So, good news: I’m moving to Lanford,” David says. “Your mom and I, we’re good, so I’m gonna be here all the time.”

Harris, who has been shown to be a troublemaker, then tries to cash in on her father’s guilt.

“Great! You have enough guilt to buy me some weed?” she says.

David plays off the request without disciplining his daughter.

“No,” he says awkwardly. “I have enough guilt to buy you some ice cream.”

Harris replies, “Baby steps. Come on in. We’ve got a lot of cake.”

However, David does not get the chance to enjoy the birthday party. Darlene puts the brakes on the estranged spouses getting back together, and Dan shows up to order David to leave and tells him he will not see the kids until he moves to town in two weeks.

“That’s when you’ll see the kids,” Dan says. “Questions? Comments?”

David replies, “No, sir.”

Dan turns to return to the celebration and quips that David was “always a smart boy.”

This appearance from Galecki is one of the high-points of the season so far. However, it is unclear how much he will appear in the series going forward.

Galecki is tied up with his starring role on The Big Bang Theory and his executive producer duties on CBS’s Living Biblically and the upcoming Science Channel series SciJinks. However, Roseanne is returning for an 11th season, so he may pop up on episodes in that yet-to-be filmed season.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC