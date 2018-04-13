‘Roseanne,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Middle’ Season Finale Dates Set

Get your calendars out because ABC just set the season finale dates for every single one of its shows. We now know when The Middle, Scandal and Once Upon a Time will end their runs, and the end of Roseanne‘s reboot season is coming soon.

Roseanne‘s nine-episode run will end on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET. ABC has already renewed the show for an 11th season. The most recent episode of the series, which aired on April 10, earned 13.5 million viewers and a 3.4 18-49 rating. It was down just 13 percent in total viewers from the previous episode. The episode featured several major turning points, including a tribute to late cast member Glenn Quinn and Becky (Lecy Goranson) learning she is not able to have children.

May 22 will also include the series finale for The Middle, which ran nine seasons. Splitting Up Together and For The People will also finish their freshman seasons that night.

Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal will finish its seventh and final season on Thursday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. However, the rest of the Thursday line-up — Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 — will not finish their seasons until Thursday, May 17.

Once Upon A Time will finish its seventh and final season on Friday, May 18, ahead of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

ABC’s Wednesday comedies — The Goldbergs, Alex, Inc., Modern Family and American Housewife — will end their seasons on Wednesday, May 16. The Kiefer Sutherland drama Designated Survivor also ends its season that night.

Dancing With The Stars‘ abbreviated spring season, which features all athletes competing for the mirror ball trophy, will end on Monday, May 21. The American Idol finale will follow that same night.

Black-ish is ending its season a week before the other Tuesday comedies on Tuesday, May 15.

America’s Funniest Home Videos‘ 28th season will end on Sunday, May 20. A week later, Deception ends its freshman run.

Here’s the full schedule for ABC’s finales through May 27.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Scandal 10-11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

black-ish 9-9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

The Goldbergs 8-8:30 p.m.

Alex, Inc. 8:30-9 p.m.

Modern Family 9-9:30 p.m.

American Housewife 9:30-10 p.m.

Designated Survivor 10-11 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Grey’s Anatomy 8-9 p.m.

Station 19 9-10 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Once Upon a Time 8-9 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 9-10 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

America’s Funniest Home Videos 7-8 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 21

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes 8-9 p.m.

American Idol 9-11 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Roseanne 8-8:30 p.m.

The Middle 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Splitting Up Together 9:30-10 p.m.

For The People 10-11 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Deception 9-11 p.m.

