‘Roseanne’ Cast Reportedly Worried ‘Something Was Going to Happen’ Ahead of Roseanne Barr’s Tweet

The Roseanne cancellation was allegedly less of a surprise than most would think, according to a new report.

An anonymous ABC source spoke with PEOPLE and said that there were always concerns about star Roseanne Barr‘s personality and controversial reputation looming in the back of everyone’s minds.

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen,” the source said. “There was always a heightened awareness with her, and we were always on edge about her going off track. But you just hold your breath until it does.”

The sourced continued, “Did we think she would say something like that? No. But then it all fell apart.”

Despite these concerns, the cast and crew apparently had a joyous time on set. The vibe was compared to a “really happy family” as the team crafted season 10 of the sitcom.

“The cast all loved each other. It was a really happy family on set and everyone was so excited to be working together again after all those years, including Roseanne,” the source said. “So for this to happen is all the more upsetting.”

ABC pulled the plug on the show, which was the most successful TV show of the 2017-2018 season, after Barr compared former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to if the “Muslim brotherhood [and] Planet of the Apes had a baby.”

Barr has since apologized for the remark several times over. Her latest statement to social media, which was posted on Thursday, hoped “for healing” and signified the comedian’s exit from Twitter “for a while.”

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat, and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. Signing off twitter for a while. Love [you] guys!”

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.

