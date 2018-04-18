‘Roseanne’ Fans React to Beverly’s NSFW Return

David Healy was not the only big guest star to return to Roseanne Tuesday.

During the all-new episode, most of the Conner family was concerned with the return of Darlene’s ex David Healy (Johnny Galecki) but Grandma Bev (Estelle Parsons) also stopped by unexpectedly with big, if not disturbing news for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne (Barr).

As the family discussed David’s return in the kitchen, Jackie folded laundry in the living room when she hears a knock in the front door.

“Hello Jackie, you look tired,” Bev says as she drops her suitcases on the floor.

“Hey, Roseanne, looks like that ‘putting Mom in a home’ thing didn’t stick,” Jackie says at the sight of her mother.

“Mom, what are you doing here? What’s with the suitcase?” Roseanne asks.

“The retirement home asked me to leave,” Bev reveals.

“Why did they figure out you’re never going to die?” Roseanne says to her mom, asking her what she did to get kicked out.

“I watch TV, I play cards, I have the occasional drink, but apparently, at my age, I’m not supposed to enjoy a healthy sex life… with multiple partners and multiple parts of the facility.”

“Oh my God,” Jackie says in horror at her mother’s words.

“What? I had sex, is that so difficult to imagine?”

“Not anymore, now it’s hard to stop imagining.” Jackie says.

Bev then reveals she can return to the home if she writes an apology letter for her behavior, but that’s not the whole story.

As the family prepares the house for Harris’ (Emma Kenney) birthday party, Bev shocks her daughters again with the real reason behind leaving the home.

“I suppose this is as good a time as any to break the bad news,” Bev says. “I can’t go back to the home, I’m going to have to stay here with you girls.”

“… You said you could go back when you apologized,” Roseanne says.

“Actually, that’s not the whole truth, they said I was a ‘danger to others,’ I gave a couple of the men a little Gonorrhea.” Bev says, shocking everyone. “I think this is for the better, I was starting to feel like you’d forgotten me entirely.”

Roseanne apologizes for neglecting her mother but says she’s been busy since Darlene and her kids moved back into the house. When Bev asks Jackie what she’s been up to, Roseanne has to stop her from lunging at her mother.

Roseanne fans loved Bev’s return, including her shocking sexual escapades being the reason for her moving in.

During most of the original run, Bev was known as being loving but overly critical of everyone in the family, especially Jackie. She had no problem pointing out the faults in people’s lives, often throwing their mistakes in their faces.

Parsons is expected to appear in more than one episode of the ABC revival’s first season.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.