Roseanne Barr Sends Profane Message to Fan Who Asked for ‘Old Roseanne Back’

Roseanne Barr sent a profane message to a fan who asked for the “old Roseanne back” on Tuesday, two days before ABC greenlit a spinoff of Roseanne.

“I want the old Roseanne back,” the fan wrote Tuesday, in response to a message Barr has since deleted.

“Suck my balls. There! Enjoy,” Barr replied.

While some of Barr’s recent tweets have been apologetic, she has continued to defend the tweet that led to ABC cancelling Roseanne and frequently replies to Twitter users who call her out. In one tweet, she said it was hypocritical for Hollywood to speak out against racism because of so few people of color in high executive positions.

“it’s hilarious [to see] certain Hollywoodys speak against racism, when they know 0 about it at all-which is why there are so few [people of color] in high levels of entertainment. They know 0 [people] of color as friends. trust me, I’ve seen it & heard it all. that’s y i moved away,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she said she “abandoned the left in 2012 after seeing the shocking and vile anti semitism there-LEAVE IF YOU DARE!”

However, other recent tweets have had a different tone.

In a now-deleted tweet on June 15, Barr wrote, “I forgive everyone who hurt me. I forgive as fast as I can everyday. That is why I am able to live free. I want the best for everyone-I want no more racism or anti semitism or classism. I want peace! Let’s all move on & help FREEDOM!”

On June 11, she tweeted an apology to donor George Soros, who has been linked to evil plots by conspiracy theorists. Barr also called Soros a “Nazi,” referencing a conspiracy theory that claims Soros helped the Nazis during World War II. Soros was in his teens during the war and he survived the Holocaust.

On Thursday, ABC announced it greenlit The Conners, a Roseanne spinoff series, after the producers struck a deal with Barr to ensure she does not have a financial or creative interest in the show.

The Conners will star John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson in their Roseanne roles. The characters will learn to face new struggles in Lanford, Illinois after a “sudden turn of events.”

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement released bt ABC.

The Conners will debut in the fall on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.