Roseanne Barr Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Talks of Show Continuing Without Her

Could Roseanne Barr’s latest tweet hint at a happy ending to her racist tweet scandal?

After taking a short Twitter break in the wake of the cancellation of hit comedy Roseanne, the disgraced comedian returned to social media to encourage her fans to vote on Tuesday’s Election Day as well as to give a cryptic tease for her making amends for her mistakes.

“I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused,” Barr tweeted to her almost 900,000 Twitter followers, amid reports that ABC could be days away from announcing a continuation to the series following her firing.

It has been speculated that ABC might be days away from announcing a spinoff to Roseanne — possibly centered around Roseanne’s on-screen daughter Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) — just waiting to tune up some “last-minute-details.”

One of those details is how the creative team deals with the absence of Barr’s leading character, Roseanne Conner. Producers must also figure out a way to deal with Barr’s financial stakes on the series, given that she was an executive producer and created the characters for the original series.

Her connection might mean ABC would have to pay Barr before they proceed or cut her in on the profits of the upcoming series, which the network was rumored to not want to do, given they want to distance themselves from the comedian following the controversy.

Roseanne was cancelled after Barr shared a racist tweet about a former Barack Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. While there were reportedly clauses in actors’ contracts to justify firings for these kinds of offenses, the producer credits did not hold the same conditions.

The spinoff will likely help ABC with the financial load of cancelling the revival series, which would make the network pay a cancellation fee to the production company, as well as the salaries of stars Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Gilbert. With an average of 17.8 million viewers a week, Entertainment Weekly reports, the show was the third most-watched series of the season and stood to make an estimated $60 million in ad revenue in its second season.

It’s unclear when the spinoff might be unveiled at the network, but sources said it could be announced as early as this week. In the meantime, Gilbert opened up about the subject on Monday’s episode of The Talk.

“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way,” she said. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.”