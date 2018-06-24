Roseanne Barr Hinted at ‘The Conners’ Spinoff Before Announcement in Cryptic Tweet

Roseanne Barr seemingly teased The Conners green light announcement two days before ABC officially picked up the series.

The disgraced comedian, whose revival series Roseanne was canceled after she tweeted a racist remark about former White House aide, sent the cryptic message to her followers on Tuesday claiming she had made things right.

I’ve corrected my mistake-which was to speak against an immoral regime-Iran, which throws gays off buildings & executes rape victims, which Valerie Jarrett empowered, in an unclear manner. The jobs of my diverse crew r safe now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 20, 2018

Two days after the tweet was sent, ABC announced it had officially picked up The Conners (working title) for a 10-episode first season, which will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The new series will follow the members of the Conner family who, “after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

“This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” an official synopsis for the series released by ABC read.

Along with the pickup news, ABC revealed Barr will not be financially or creatively involved with the new series.

Producer Tom Werner and Barr reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without Barr’s involvement.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement Thursday.

Werner added: “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

Series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are expected to return for the spinoff. No word so far on if castmembers Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara or Jayden Rey will return.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” the cast of The Conners said in a joint statement.

ABC has not announced an official premiere date for The Conners yet, but it is expected to begin airing in fall 2018.