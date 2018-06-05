Roseanne Barr Breaks Twitter Silence

Roseanne Barr has tweeted for the first time following a hiatus from Twitter at the peak of her recent controversies.

Barr took to the social media platform late Tuesday night to tweet a message about the Wednesday primaries. California, New Jersey, Iowa, Montana and New Mexico are all holding elections that day.

“Tomorrow please vote for freedom of speech!” Barr wrote.

Barr then followed up that message with another message with some interested subtext.

She pushed another election-themed thought, but it featured a hit against “mob rule.”

“Please vote for individual rights tomorrow and not for mob rule!,” Barr wrote.

She also shared a link to the website for The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which is an Alabama-based memorial dedicated to “the legacy of enslaved black people” and other people of color who have faced injustice.

It unsurprising that Barr would tweet in support of the 1st Amendment, especially due to her outspoken political opinions over the year. The “mob rule” remark is a bit for interesting, as it could be seen as reflection of the recent wave of backlash against Barr.

However, the simple tweets signal that the comedian is possibly stepping back into the public eye.

Barr has retreated from social media due to the avalanche of reactions to her racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted on May 29.

After that tweet blew up, Barr’s Roseanne co-stars distanced themselves from her. ABC then cancelled Roseanne, which then triggered another wave of controversy.

During all this, Barr stayed active on Twitter. She apologized for her actions, vowed to fight back against ABC and spat with co-stars about their reactions to the remark.

However, all that ceased on May 31. Barr apologized one final time and logged off the platform.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”