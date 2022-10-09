Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Died After 'Tragic Accident'

Robert Cormier, who starred in the Canadian drama series Heartland and an episode of ABC's Designated Survivor, died after suffering injuries in a tragic accident. He was 33. Cormier died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary.

Cormier died at an Etobicoke, Ontario hospital from injuries sustained in a fall, his sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter. His family also shared a statement with PEOPLE, noting they are "devastated" by his sudden death.

"While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie's friends, colleagues, and fans," his family said. "Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Our family would like to thank everyone at the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family. We will be forever grateful."

The actor was described as an "athlete, an actor, and a great brother" by his family. "He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more," his obituary continued. "He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates, and friends." Cormier also had a "passion for art and film," which will keep his memory alive.

Cormier is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa; his sisters Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie. He is also survived by his grandmother Joanne, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. His funeral service was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at Ridley Funeral Home in Etobicoke, Ontario.

UP TV, which airs Heartland in the U.S., sent its condolences to Cormier's family. "Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," the network's statement read. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

The Heartland production team also confirmed Cormier's death, calling him a "beloved member" of the cast for the past two seasons. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time," the show's team wrote.

Cormier starred as Finn Cotter, a new love interest for Amy, played by Amber Mitchell. He is expected to appear in the upcoming 16th season premiere, which aired on Oct. 2, reports PEOPLE. The series airs on CBC in Canada and debuted in October 2007. It is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. The first 14 seasons are available on Netflix in the U.S.

Cormier began his acting career in 2008, according to his IMDb page. In 2019, he starred in the Netflix horror series Slasher and appeared in two episodes of Starz's American Gods. His other credits include Ransom, Bizarre Murders, The Civil War: Brothers Divided, and an episode of Designated Survivor.

The actor's final Instagram post, published on Aug. 29, has become a venue for friends and fans to leave their condolences. "Rest In Peace brother, gone but not forgotten," one person wrote. "Shocked to hear this news. Admired your hustle and determination to be successful in your craft. Rest easy brother," another commented. "My heart is broken. Rest in peace," one fan wrote.