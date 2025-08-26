‘Riverdale’ Star Reveals He Was a Virgin for ‘First Couple Years’ of Hit CW Series

Despite hookups being common amongst the cast of Riverdale, KJ Apa says he didn’t indulge in much activity in the beginning of his time on the show. In fact, he says he didn’t do anything.

Apa starred as Archie Andrews on the CW series from 2017 to 2023. He was 20 when the show first premiered, and recently revealed he was living the pure life.

“I was a virgin when I started on that show,” Apa shared with Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “For the first couple years. I was a proud Christian boy. I was,” he admitted.

But as time went on with production, he says things around him were sexually liberating. “You hook up with them, people hook up with each other,” Apa explained. “You have sex with them and stuff, and then things start happening.” He says it made the situation interesting, noting things did “get a little complicated,” he continued, adding, “You’re on set, and now you’re fighting with them…You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens. It’s just part of the deal…There’s a lot of drama that comes on shows like that. Not to say in a gossipy kind of way,” Apa added, “but it’s just part of the environment, I guess. Part of the deal.”

He’s come a long way since then. He shares 3-year-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, with ex Clara Berry. They split after four years of dating. Berry confirmed the split during an Instagram Q&A. But they seemingly remain good friends and co-parents.

He was never linked to any of his co-stars, but Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated from 2017 to 2020, while Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were on-again and off-again from 2018 to 2021.