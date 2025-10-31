‘Ridiculousness’ Reportedly Canceled at MTV After 14 Years and 46 Seasons

After 14 years and 46 seasons, Ridiculousness has been canceled at MTV.

The network’s long-running comedy clip series, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, was officially canceled this week, sources told TMZ, with the cast and crew being told that this current season will be its last.

Ridiculousness went on break back in July and was scheduled to return in January. Now, TMZ reports that previously produced first-run episodes will continue to air on MTV through 2026, but no further original episodes will be produced.

TMZ’s source said that the cancellation comes amid a reimagining of MTV’s future, which includes “exploring fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming.”

Old seasons of Ridiculousness will continue to air on MTV, with various seasons streaming on Paramount+.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the Paramount Skydance merger, which has resulted in thousands of layoffs at MTV’s parent company.

Dyrdek, who also previously starred in MTV’s Rob & Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, revealed in a July 2021 episode of Dear Media’s Trading Secrets podcast that he originally pitched Ridiculousness to the network after learning how much money America’s Funniest Home Videos was bringing in.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna make the faster, cooler version of that.’ And that’s all we did,” he said at the time. “When we did the first pitch, we just took America’s Funniest Home Videos, took out all the fat, and then I stood in there with the pitch with an Xbox controller.”

When it came to negotiating pay with the network, Dyrdek revealed, “They would only pay me $35,000 an episode to do Ridiculousness, and then they offered me the $125,000. And then when I got the integration rights, then I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna do this because I can just make millions doing this.’”

“A couple [of] years later, they were like, ‘Can we do this one again?’ and then I was able to get way more money based on the success of what had happened with Fantasy Factory and now this would be my third show with them,” he recalled.