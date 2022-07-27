'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Rick and Morty Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 4! The animated series announced its new premiere date on Wednesday morning with little pomp and circumstance. The only teaser for the season so far is a still image of the titular characters wearing crop tops and flexing impressive ab muscles.

"Ripped and read – Season 6 coming September 4th," read a tweet from the official Rick and Morty Twitter account on Wednesday morning. A press release from Adult Swim added that the show will return to its time slot at 11 p.m. ET. The news seemed to come out of nowhere, as Adult Swim and the producers themselves have not been teasing any major announcements. The show may be trying to subvert expectations of a big rollout after the chaos of San Diego Comic-Con last week. Either way, fans are clearly excited.

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

The logline for the new season reads: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Typically, Rick and Morty resists serialization and canonical storytelling, but fans may recall that Season 5 seemed to end on an important cliffhanger. The show brought back the mysterious "Evil Morty" and revealed that his plan has always been to destroy or escape the "Central Finite Curve" – a multiversal structure containing all the timelines that met the preferences of the Citadel of Ricks. The finale ended with Evil Morty escaping into a portal that was yellow rather than green, and with our Rick and Morty flying away on a ship full of refugee Mortys.

Whether the show will pick up where it left off or flippantly ignore this cataclysm for a while remains to be seen. In all likelihood, Season 6 will feature a mixture of episodic tales and continuous threads. The show has developed a pattern of tackling "canon" stories once every other season, so Season 6 could be light on things like Evil Morty while Season 7 could bring them back.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen issued a statement along with Wednesday's big announcement. It read: "It's hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The five previous seasons are streaming now on HBO Max and Hulu.