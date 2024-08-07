Remembering Bob Hope's 'Simpsons' Cameo

The Simpsons has had a slew of guest stars over its 35-season run, including the late Bob Hope. The comedian, actor, and producer guest starred in the animated sitcom in 1992 as himself in the Season 4 episode "Lisa the Beauty Queen." While he merely played himself, he was armed with a golf club, entertaining troops at Fort Springfield before introducing then-reigning Little Miss Springfield, Lisa Simpson.

In a 2019 episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the former Late Night host told guest David Letterman what it was like recording the episode with Hope. Having served as a writer on The Simpsons from 1991 to 1993, O'Brien recalled his experience working with Hope, admitting he "recorded his voice for The Simpsons."

"And they asked a room full of writers, 'Who wants to go to Bob Hope's house and record his voice for The Simpsons?' No one's hand went up, except myself and year-old writer Jeff Martin," O'Brien explained. "We both just thought, 'We've got to go.' So we went to his house in Toluca Lake, and it had pictures of Patton pissing in the Rhine and just all of his scripts. And then he came down, and the line we wanted him to record was he helps Lisa Simpson out, and then he grabs onto a helicopter to escape, and he tells the pilot, 'Set me down near that boat show so we can make a few extra dollars.'"

"And sure enough, he came in and he was, it was at this point, I shook his hand, but I don't think he could see me," O'Brien continued. "And we got it. And I was escorted out the back." It certainly sounds like it was a recording session for the books, and it was just a whole lot of fun. Of course, filming The Simpsons is probably fun regardless, but getting to work with someone as legendary as Bob Hope is an unforgettable experience.

Thanks to streaming, fans can watch Hope's episode, as well as almost every single episode of The Simpsons on Disney+. "Lisa the Beauty Queen" is Season 4, Episode 4 if anyone wanted to watch it and look back at one of the many memorable celebrity appearances on The Simpsons.