Reese Witherspoon Teases ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans With Sneak Peek Look at Season 2

Reese Witherspoon recently teased Big Little Lies fans with a sneak peek look at Season 2 of the HBO drama.

In a photo shared to Witherspoon’s Twitter account, she and the rest of the actresses from the ensemble — Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern — are seen standing in a police line-up and holding numbered cards.

“It’s all happening,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption of the post, then adding hashtags for “#BLL2” and “#BigLittleLies.”

The new teaser image comes on the heels of a brief promo from the network that featured some clips from the show, with this specific scene being quickly shown.

In addition to the returning cast members, it’s been revealed that iconic actress Meryl Streep will join the series’ second season as Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law to Kidman’s character.

The first season of Big Little Lies debuted in February 2017 and ended up being one the biggest shows of the year, earning massive ratings and 16 Emmy award nominations, eight of which it won.

While the show was only supposed to be a limited series, producers were able to craft a second season for HBO.

Kidman spoke about what it was like to film that dramatic and pwoerful first season, telling W Magazine that “Big Little Lies for me was so complicated, and that’s what was so beautiful about it.”

“And that Jean-Marc Vallée [the series’ director] was willing to hold [his distance]—there’s one scene where he plays it pretty much in a two shot on Alex [Skarsgård] and I, and [Vallée] trusted that and he trusted he didn’t need to come in close, he just allowed it to play out with all of the interaction between us. That’s really something for a director using the small screen medium. And Alex and I worked very hard on creating the dynamic of that marriage,” she added.

Regarding the epic fight scenes between her and Skarsgård, Kidman revealed that they were not choreographed, but that the two actors “would go in and we would do things.”

“We would try and then Jean-Marc would slowly build the scene, but he also shoots everything, so the minute you come on, you start to do it and we didn’t talk a lot about it. There wasn’t really any rehearsal. It was more on the day we would go in and do it,” she continued.

“Alex was so in it, and I was so in it, and there was—talking about trust—an enormous amount of trust there, yet at times it felt dangerous and really upsetting, and I would go home afterwards and I would feel—I would keep on a very brave face at work and then I would go home and I didn’t realize how much it had penetrated me. And it affected me in a deep way,” Kidman said.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will consist of seven episodes and is set to premiere sometime in 2019.