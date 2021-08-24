Canceled ABC Show's Fans Rack up Thousands of Signatures for Renewal

✖

Rebel fans are still signing a petition to bring it back, a week after creator and showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed there will not be a second season. ABC canceled the show, which starred Katey Sagal and was inspired by Erin Brockovich, back in May after only five episodes aired. Fans quickly started a #SaveRebel campaign, but both Vernoff and Sagal said the revival efforts were unsuccessful.

After the show was canceled, a fan-created the "Save Rebel TV Show" petition at Change.org. It has racked up over 90,000 signatures, with people still signing. "We believe the decision to cancel the show was rash!" the petition's creator wrote. "The series was not given enough time to establish itself and to build an audience! The show deserves a second season! If you agree please sign the petition and spread the word!"

(Photo: Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images)

After it was clear that Disney's Hulu was not going to pick up Rebel, the studio behind the show, ABC Signature, looked for other venues. Amazon's IMDb TV platform emerged as a possible candidate in July after the free platform agreed to stream the show's first season. As part of the deal, IMDb TV could have picked up an option to over a second season. Unfortunately for Rebel fans, IMDb TV did not pick up the option.

On Aug. 16, Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, confirmed Rebel was not coming back. "THANK YOU to the fans behind the #SaveRebel campaign. Your passion was incredible," she wrote. "We have learned there won't be a Season 2, but we truly hope Rebel & the extraordinary [Brockovich] will continue to inspire you to fight the good fight in your communities and in your lives."

Sagal also published a note to fans, thanking them for their campaign to keep the show going. "Krista Vernoff gave us a great story to tell, and we told it," the former Sons of Anarchy star wrote on Instagram. "Many of you were moved. Hopefully, this [show] biz situation has taught us all the power of asking for what you want, standing by something you believe in, and the power of unity. All that to say, carry on, one voice is how we get to many. With so much Rebel work to be done. One voice at a time."

Rebel starred Sagal as Annie "Rebel" Bello, an activist inspired by Brockovich, who served as an executive producer. The main cast also featured John Corbett, Lex Scott Davis, Tamla Renee Jones, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, Ariela Barer, and Andy Garcia. The show's 10 episodes aired between April 8 and June 10.