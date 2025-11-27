Queen Latifah Gets Emotional Watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Queen Latifah might have been just been moved to tears by a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.

NBC cameras cut to the hip-hop icon after Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry” during the New York City-based parade, and she appeared a bit emotional over what she just watched. While the glimpse was brief, tons of viewers picked up on the moment.

Queen Latifah during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: NBC)

One NBC/Peacock viewer quipped, “why’d they show queen latifah after conan gray’s macy’s thanksgiving parade performance like she was his mom”

“queen latifah being gagged over conan’s performance i said i know that’s right,” one person posted, with a third viewer adding, “CONAN MADE QUEEN LATIFAH CRY.”

Another person wrote, “The concept of Queen Latifah crying to Vodka Cranberry on live TV in front of millions…these are the moments I live for.”

queen latifah crying, savannah guthrie and hoda kotb also gagged…conan gray you are so loved pic.twitter.com/ieWPZdjnLm — taylor ⚓️ SEEING CONAN 2/21 (@foolishtaylor) November 27, 2025

However, there might be an easier explanation: She might have just been really cold. I mean, it is 45 degrees there. The effects of standing in the cold mixed with a touch of enthusiasm for Gray’s work might have been the true read on the situation.

As one viewer posted, “bwahahahaha! queen latifah looked like she was cold as hell but she knew she was on camera.”

