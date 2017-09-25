Freeform Officially Orders ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff Series

The mystery may have been solved, but the ladies of Pretty Little Liars aren’t going away any time soon.

On Monday, Freeform ordered a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a spinoff based on the book by PLL author Sara Shepard. Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be starring in the new show, reprising their roles from the original series.

Showrunner Marlene King will return to produce the spinoff, along with Shepard, who will use the series to bridge the two book franchises.

“Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi,” the show’s description reads.

“At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers lives. Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it’s no wonder fans wanted more,” said Karey Burke, executive vp programming and development at Freeform. “We can’t wait to continue Marlene King’s rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did.”

Photo Credit: Disney / Eric McCandless/Freeform