Popular NBC Show Moving to Fox

One popular game show from the 2000s is making its way from NBC to FOX.

The Weakest Link, a quiz series which aired from 2001 to 2003 for over 300 episodes before playing reruns on what felt like every single network ever for a decade-plus, made its return in 2020 with Jane Lynch as host.

The reboot finished up its third season in 2023, and now it’s making another return—this time as Celebrity Weakest Link on FOX.

Lynch returns as host, but the cast is all faces you know.

For example, one episode will see Lynch reunite with her Glee co-stars Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Another episode is “High School Reunion” themed, featuring actors from shows like Friday Night Lights and 90210 who starred together as teenagers.

Yet another episode will feature reality TV couples from series like The Bachelor and Love Is Blind, while another reality-themed episode called the “Ex Wives Club” will feature Real Housewives alums like Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Dorinda Medley, Kate Gosselin, and Vicki Gunvalson.

Check out the trailer below, followed by a small list of groupings from some upcoming episodes.

Roasters: Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, Iliza Schlesinger

TV Moms: Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, Bellamy Young

8 Degrees of Jane: Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, Andy Richter

Special Forces: Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, Christy Carlson Romano

Holiday Heroes: Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, Reginald VelJohnson

Football Legends: Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, Andrew Whitworth