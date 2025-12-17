Pop Music Legend to Debut New Christmas Special on CBS

An iconic pop singer is getting her own Christmas special this month.

CBS is turning to Christina Aguilera for a musical holiday special, titled Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris. Airing on December 22 at 9 p.m., it corresponds with the 25th anniversary of her holiday album My Kind of Christmas.

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

The special was filmed above the Musée du Quai Branly in front of a small audience, with a Christmas-decorated Eiffel Tower providing a magnificent backdrop as she performs classic holiday songs alongside her other notable hits. Musicians Sheila E. and Yseult appear as special guest performers.

The “What a Girl Wants” singer already released the special in theaters for two nights this past weekend, with one more theatrical showing this Sunday. In addition, the singer will be releasing a live album featuring audio recordings from the special, also titled Christmas in Paris.

Aguilera is one of the best-known names in music and one of the greatest singers of all time, being one of the few artists to top the Billboard charts across three different decades. She has five Grammy Awards and over 100 million records sold worldwide, thanks to hits like “Genie in a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “Feel this Moment.”

December 22 is a big night for CBS, as the Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary reunion special airs at 8 p.m., just before Christmas in Paris.