PBS Cancels ‘Charlie Rose’

PBS has decided to cancel the Charlie Rose show following the recent allegations of sexual misconduct that have come out against the veteran interviewer.

“In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” PBS said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series began airing in 1991, according to Deadline.

PBS’ decision comes on the heels of CBS’s announcement that they too have let Rose go, effectively ending his 5-year-run as a co-host of CBS This Morning as well as a 60 Minutes correspondent.

Earlier this week, eight women came forward with claims that Rose had either sexually assaulted them by groping their bodies, or had displayed sexually inappropriate behavior.

After the allegations became public, the 75-year-old released a statement of apology for his actions.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives,” he added.