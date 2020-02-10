Oscars 2020: Watch Billie Eilish’s Somber Performance During in Memoriam Segment

Billie Eilish continued her streak of high-profile performances on Sunday night when she took the stage at the Oscars to perform during the annual In Memoriam segment, singing “Yesterday” by The Beatles. This year’s segment was packed with famous names lost in the past year, including Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas and NBA star and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant.

Eilish teased her performance ahead of the show as part of her Instagram Story. “[Honored] to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the oscars tonight covering a song i’ve always loved. watch with us,” she wrote.

The performance was one of many professional highlights for Eilish in recent months, and she will soon earn another when she debuts the newest James Bond theme for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final film in the role. The 18-year-old is the youngest artist in history to write and record a Bond theme song, joining major names including Madonna, Paul McCartney & Wings, Tina Turner and Adele. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas, who told Billboard that the sibling duo wrote and recorded the whole thing on the road.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said in a statement when the song was announced, via Rolling Stone. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” Finneas added. “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Finneas couldn’t divulge any details about the song, but did reveal that he had seen the film, simply saying: “It’s great.”

At the Grammy Awards last month, both Eilish and Finneas picked up five awards apiece, Eilish becoming the first woman and youngest artist to sweep the Big Four categories — Best New Artist, Best Song and Best Record for “bad guy” and Best Album for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Finneas was also awarded Record, Song and Album for his work with his sister as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

No Time to Die will be released on April 10, 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre