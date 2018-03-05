Roseanne Barr Comments on Taraji P. Henson’s Red Carpet Look in Confusing Tweet

Roseanne Barr may have turned off the politically-charged Oscars 2018 broadcast Sunday night, but not before she had a chance to comment on Taraji P. Henson’s outfit, which she said was “weird.”

The 65-year-old gave a backhanded compliment to the Empire star, writing, “Taraji P Henson is so beautiful and she looks naked in her dress which is weird.”

Taraji P Henson is so beautiful and she looks naked in her dress which is weird — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 5, 2018

Some of Barr’s followers agreed with her, making comments like “Pretty dress but not executed well,” and “lol yes,” but others defended Henson, who wore a long black gown with strategically-placed slits.

“She looks AMAZING,” one person replied to Barr.

Barr’s online commentary of the night pretty much ended after ABC aired the new promo for the Roseanne revival season, which was met with mixed reviews.

“ABC Oscar Night – the highlight of tonight’s political extravaganza will be 1)seeing an actor as great as Laurie Metcalf actually win and 2) the debut of the Roseanne commercial,” she tweeted ahead of the show.

But after co-star Metcalf was defeated for the Best Supporting Actress hardware and the Roseanne trailer opened to mixed reviews by audience members, Barr couldn’t stand to continue watching.

“Ok, I’m out [because] I can’t take any politics on this show-goodnight,” Barr tweeted of the show from the Dolby Theater.

Before she changed the channel, ABC boasted of the return of the Conners in new footage from the revival show, and assured everyone that “nothing has changed.”

There was even a joke about everyone thinking Barr’s on-screen husband Dan was dead, a reference to the season nine finale where it was revealed he had died of a heart attack. The writers of the new season decided to ditch the storyline so John Goodman could come back.

“Why does everyone always think I’m dead?” Dan asked.

Most of the show’s main cast returns for the new episodes, including Barr, Goodman and Metcalf. Michael Fishman, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are all back as well, and Sarah Chalke, who stepped in as Becky when Goranson was off the show, will play a new character. Johnny Galecki will also make a guest appearance in an episode.

Fans at home were not too thrilled with the Roseanne commercial, which may have caused some of Barr’s disdain for the awards show.

“‘The family that looks like us’ is a gross, bad way to promote Roseanne. Rethink that, ABC,” an annoyed viewer wrote.

“When you liked #Roseanne during the 90s but can’t support it now because its star is a toxic waste dump full of hate,” one user tweeted.

While Barr turned off her television for the Academy Awards, she encouraged fans to tune into ABC on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET for the premiere of Roseanne.