Here’s How to Livestream the Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards kicks off Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, and even if you do not have access to a television, you can still livestream the event at home. Here is how to livestream the historic ceremony.

ABC has a livestream available through the ABC App, which is available on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. The stream is also available at ABC.go.com/watch-live. Once you get to the site and app, you have to log in through your cable or satellite provider.

Unfortunately, the stream is only available in certain markets. These are Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

If you have a DirecTV subscription, you can also watch the ABC live stream in Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

As Variety points out, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, is also live streaming backstage footage on its Facebook page. Sofia Carson, Ben Lyons, and Wesam Keesh are hosting the programming.

The most-nominated movie is Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which is up for 13 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins). Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk came in second with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing.

The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are considered the frontrunners for Best Picture. The other nominees in the category are Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Greta Girwig’s Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name and Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

Gary Oldman is expected to win Best Actor for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while Frances McDormand is expected to win Best Actress for Three Billboards.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony again, after hosting last year’s event. The ceremony is expected to include several references to the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiatives, and all five nominees for Best Original Song will be performed.