Oscars 2018: Jodie Foster Blames Meryl Streep for Being on Crutches

During Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar winners Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence came out to present the award for Best Actress. But to the surprise of many in the audience and watching at home, Foster walked out on a set of crutches.

The reason she needed them was because she suffered an injury during a ski trip, according to a rep who told The Hollywood Reporter. However, the reason she gave Lawrence while onstage was much funnier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jodie I’m so sorry, what happened to you?” Lawrence asked?

“Streep,” Foster said, pointing to acting legend Meryl Streep in the front row. “She I,Tonya‘d me!”

The line earned a big laugh from the audience as the camera quickly cut to both Streep and Margo Robbie, who starred in I, Tonya.

“But you know, I’m fine. I prefer not to discuss it,” Foster said.

“No it’s cool. You know she tripped me once,” Lawrence responded. “She’s always so nice at the luncheons.”

“Well she’s acting,” Foster retorted.

By this point Streep was hysterical with laughter.

The two went on the present the award, which went to Frances McDormand for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Laughs aside, having Lawrence and Foster on stage was a big deal for The Academy. Traditionally the winner of the Best Actor Award gets to present the nominees and announce the winner of the opposite gender a year later. But with Casey Affleck’s controversy regarding sexual misconduct still ongoing, the Manchester By The Sea actor dropped out of attending the show back in January. The Academy chose Foster and Lawrence, who have three Academy Awards between them, to present in his place.

“We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year,” an Academy spokesperson said following Affleck’s announcement.

Once McDormand was announced as the winner, she took the stage and thanked her fellow actors and family before asking every woman who had been nominated for an award that night to stand up.

“Okay, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” McDormand said. “Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight, invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best. And we’ll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight ladies and gentlemen, inclusion writer.”