Oscars 2018: Gael Garcia Bernal Dragged by Social Media for ‘Coco’ Performance

Gael Garcia Bernal might be a good actor, but he is not considered a good singer — at least according to Twitter critics at home during the 90th Academy Awards.

The Mexican actor performed the first part of “Remember Me,” the Oscar-nominated song from Pixar‘s Coco shortly before the film ended up winning Best Animated Feature.

Viewers at home were not impressed with Bernal’s performance, even though he did perform the song in the film. He also voiced Hector Rivera, one of the film’s heroes.

“I wish I could sing like Gael Garcia Bernal. Oh wait, I can,” journalist Mark Harris tweeted.

“Before you dog Gael Garcia Bernal for singing like a person you might consider that you probably like bad music,” another wrote.

“Gael García Bernal is such a bad singer, he should be in the Mamma Mia sequel,” one fan wrote.

“Spoiler Alert: I know that Benjamin Bratt was the bad guy in [Pixar’s Coco], but he could have joined Gael Garcia Bernal on stage,” one wrote, referring to the former Law & Order actor, who voiced Ernesto de la Cruz.

Earlier in the night, Bernal gained attention for being the second celebrity to get interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. His interview was cut short though when Seacrest’s Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa stopped by.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images