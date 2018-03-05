Olympian Chloe Kim ‘Shook’ by Frances McDormand’s Oscars Speech

When Chloe Kim owned the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, she won a gold medal and Frances McDormand’s heart.

McDormand was awarded Best Actress at the 90th annual Academy Awards and gave the Olympian a fun shoutout during her acceptance speech for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic halfpipe,” the actress gushed over the 17-year-old snowboarder. “Did you see that? Okay, that’s what it feels like.”

Kim caught the moment of the telecast, it turns out. After McDormand made her speech, which she dedicated to all the evening’s female nominees, Kim fangirled over the shoutout and reached out to the Oscar winner on Twitter.

“Hey Frances let’s go snowboarding sometime,” Kim wrote to the 60-year-old actress.

Hey Frances let’s go snowboarding sometime 🙈 — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018

“I am SHOOK rn like what,” she wrote in another tweet.

I am SHOOK rn like what — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018

Fans of both celebrities couldn’t get enough of the exchange and tweeted their excitement for the shoutout and potential get-together by the legends.

“You guys could go out to Fargo for it,” recalling McDormand’s role in the 1997 film Fargo.

“You two have a lot of hardware,” another wrote, adding “#GoldMedal #Oscars.”

“Um, can I come? I’ll bring snacks,” another wrote, citing Kim’s public love for food.

You guys could go out to Fargo for it. :B — Reo MC (@ReoMC) March 5, 2018

Um, can I come? I’ll bring snacks… 🏂🍕 — alex (@blackcatperez) March 5, 2018

Following her Best Actress win on Sunday, McDormand walked on stage and delivered a show-stopping moment at the helm of the Time’s Up initiative. She placed her Oscar on the floor and called for each woman who had been nominated for any award in the Dolby Theatre to stand up in unison.

“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight,” she urged. “The actors — Meryl [Streep] if you do it everyone else will — the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on!”

Was this the defining moment of the #Oscars? Frances McDormand, who won Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri calls on every female nominee to stand in a call for more female-lead projects https://t.co/Tx6rvA5m9u pic.twitter.com/m6wxHJ9Khq — ITV News (@itvnews) March 5, 2018

“Okay, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight, invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best. And we’ll tell you all about them,” McDormand continued. “I have two words to leave with you tonight ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

The honor was the second Oscar awarded to McDormand for Best Actress by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She previously won in 1997 for Fargo. She has also been nominated three times for Best Supporting Actress by the Academy.

