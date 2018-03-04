Hollywood Stars Prepare to Shimmer for Academy Awards

Celebrities from all across Hollywood are coming together on Sunday night for the 90th Academy Awards show. And with the event comes red carpet ceremonies, high-class dresses and suits, exclusive after parties and the biggest names in entertainment showing off their best outfits.

As the show draws closer, celebrities have been taking to social media to show off their preparation.

Ashley Judd took to Instagram to show off her smiling, make-up free face before getting ready for the show. Despite being in her nightgown, she still got the chance to show off her diamond bracelet and ring set.

Heidi Klum posted a photo of herself getting a manicure in her bathrobe while preparing for the show. The supermodel’s three dogs cuddled around her as she got ready.

Television personality Kristin Cavallari posted a makeup-free photo as she enjoyed a smoothie before getting ready for the E! Network red carpet show.

Her caption read, “My day including makeup by the incomparable @moyramulholland & monkey business with @jasonnemer, bumping into friends like @tonygoldwyn@lauradern @berlinstation costars @lelandorser & #oscar nominee #richardjenkins.”

Giuliana Rancic, the E! Network personality set to host alongside Ryan Seacrest, posted a photo of her wide selection of dresses she gets to pick from for the red carpet show.

Seacrest, who has found himself in hot water recently over sexual assault allegations, posted a photo of what he called the “Pre Oscars Huddle” as he and a team of writers went over the plans for the evening.

Allison Janney, who is nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, held up the pin she found in her Oscars swag bag reading “Justice for Vets.”

Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the show for the second year in a row, showed his preparation by snapping a photo of her daughter eating a pancake in the shape of Oscar the Grouch.

“Happy Oscar Sunday!” the late night host wrote.