Former E! Personality Catt Sadler Shares ‘Robe Life’ While Preparing for Oscars

Former E! News anchor Catt Sadler is hosting Vanity Fair’s Oscars red carpet coverage Sunday. Before getting her dress on, she posted a photo of herself in a white robe.

“Glam Bam! Robe life before slipping on my gown. Who’s excited for the [Vanity Fair] Oscars Party show?” Sadler wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet special is streaming on Twitter. You can stream it here.

Keep an eye out after the #Oscars and tune into the #VFOscars live show with hosts @IAmCattSadler and @mike_hogan https://t.co/K4r73zEwvV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 4, 2018

Sadler left E! News late last year after she learned that her male colleague was earning twice as she did. Sadler was reportedly earning $600,000, while her E! News co-host Jason Kennedy was earning between $1 million and $1.2 million.

Since leaving the network, she has continued to be a critic of E!. On Saturday, she blasted the network after producer Aileen Gram-Moreno filed a complaint, claiming she was fired for airing interviews with celebrities who brought up Sadler during the Golden Globes red carpet in January. E! denied that Gram-Moreno was fired, claiming there was a “pattern of poor performance” that led to the network cutting ties with her.

“It’s disappointing that any network would order the censorship of opinions,” Sadler told Variety Saturday. “But it’s particularly disturbing in this case because we are at a cultural tipping point where women feel more and more comfortable being vocal about issues like pay equality and sexual misconduct. To shut down those conversations is to stifle progress.”

After leaving E!, Sadler thanked fans for their support on Instagram, saying they confirmed she made the right decision.

“Leaving E was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but your messages and heartfelt comments are comforting and affirm for me that I made the right decision,” Sadler wrote. “So many of you have similar stories, similar struggles, legitimate frustrations and I want you to know I hear you and feel for you. As a result, I have a renewed sense of purpose and genuine passion to right the wrongs. We are stronger together and I feel your strength at my core.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Catt Sadler