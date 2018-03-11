O.J. Simpson on Bronco Chase: ‘I Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing’

A new clip from the Fox News special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? shows the infamous former football star rehashing the slow-speed car chase that captured the nation’s attention in 1994.

Simpson discussed the chase like many other aspects of the investigation, claiming that he had been misrepresented and vilified. In the long-shelved 2006 interview he told interviewer Judith Regan that there “wasn’t a lot of conversation” as the white Bronco rolled down the empty freeway.

“You had a gun?” Regan asked for confirmation, in the new clip published by TMZ.

“Yeah,” Simpson admitted. “But it was in a bag in the back at that point, with the pictures and stuff.”

Simpson discusses some of the other things he deems misconceptions about the car chase, including the claim that he had $10,000 in cash. He joked that, upon his release from jail, that money was nowhere to be found. He also brushed off the suspicion surrounding his passport, saying, “I always had my passport there.”

“What are you thinking?” Regan asked, prompting him to describe the chase. “You’re in the car…”

“I’m still in the back of the truck, and I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” Simpson said, slipping easily into a first-person narration of the day’s events. “Because, every time we go by intersections, it was like, ‘where did these people get the time to make these signs?’ ‘Go O.J.,’ and stuff. And what was strange is, I was being depicted as a fugitive on the radio, but from the sides of the roads, it was more people cheering.”

The interview was conducted in promotion of Simpson’s 2007 book, If I Did It: Confessions of The Killer. Regan was the book’s publisher, and she arranged to film the special for Fox News breaking down the hypothetical minutia of the crime scene. However, the victims’ families reportedly shouted down the controversial interview, and the public was disturbed to learn that Simpson had been promised millions of dollars for the salacious TV appearance.

Now, 12 years later and shortly after Simpson’s release from prison on separate charges, the outlet has opted to release the video at last. It’s being promoted as “The Lost Confession?” because Simpson reportedly lapses into first-person as he describes the actions of the murderer who killed his wife and her young friend in 1994.

The special airs on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.