Nicole Kidman Cries in Speech After Winning First Screen Actors Guild Award

Nicole Kidman finally won her first Screen Actors Guild Award Sunday night, and was in tears during her acceptance speech. She pointed out how important it was for her to win the award at her age, and that actresses have proved they still have important stories to tell.

After thanking the actresses she was competing against and her acting idols, she noted how “wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old.”

“Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives,” the 50-year-old actress said. “So, that’s not the case now. We’ve proven… and these actresses and so many more are proving that we are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It’s only the beginning, and I’m so proud to be part of a community that is instigating this change.”

She continued, “I implore the writers, directors, studios and financiers to put passion and money behind our stories. We have proven that we can do this. We can continue to do this, but only with the support of this industry and that money and passion.”

Kidman, who stunned viewers with her backless dress earlier in the night, won her first SAG Award for her lead role in HBO’s Big Little Lies. She was previously nominated for her roles in Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Nine, Rabbit Hole, Hemingway & Gellhorn, The Paperboy, Grace of Monaco and Lion.

Kidman’s speech drew praise from viewers at home.

