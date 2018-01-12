TV Shows

Nicole Kidman Slammed for Snubbing Adopted Children From Acceptance Speech

Nicole Kidman took home a Golden Globe for her role in Big Little Lies, but fans slammed the actress for omitting two important people from her acceptance speech.

The actress took the award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series in the first category of Sunday night’s ceremony, and her speech began with a special shout-out to her daughters who were watching at home.

“First cab off the rank! That means my daughters are still awake,” Kidman began. “So Sunny, Faith, I love you. I’m bringing this home to you, babies.”

Sunday and Faith are Kidman’s two young children she shares with husband Keith Urban, but she is also mother to two adopted adult children, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Social media users weren’t thrilled about the actress’ omission of half her offspring, but this isn’t the first she has left them out of her speeches. When she earned an Emmy Award in September, Kidman only mentioned her younger kids.

“I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” Kidman said, looking toward her husband, Keith Urban. “So this is yours… I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and look at it and go, ‘Every time my mum didn’t tuck me in bed it’s because of this — I got something!’ “

Some fans pointed to Cruise and the kids’ commitment to Scientology as a potential reason why they may have been left out of Kidman’s acceptance speeches. The Church of Scientology does not take kindly to those who leave the organization’s circle, and some allege that members must “disconnect” from family members who do not practice Scientology.

Kidman and Cruise have remained tight-lipped on their kids’ situations, but the actress did mention their connection when promoting Lion, a film in which she plays a mother with an adopted son.

“I can see now, for Lion, that it was important to me because I’m a mother with adopted children,” Kidman told Town & Country. Though their relationship is complicated, she said, “This movie is a love letter to my children.”

