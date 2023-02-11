News Anchor Takes Explicit Route to Reveal Divorce: 'F— Valentine's Day'

Julie Banderas set the stage on Twitter that her Fox News appearance on Thursday's Gutfeld!, and delivered once Valentine's Day became a topic. According to The Wrap, Banderas used the moment to announce her divorce from Andrew Sansone, her husband of close to 14 years.

"F--- Valentine's Day. It is stupid. I mean, ever when I was married, I didn't get s---," Banderas said. "Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it here for the first time."

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Despite the frank nature of the moment, many thought Banderas was joking and took to Twitter to call it out. This prompted Banderas to respond and drive home her point, saying, "I wasn't kidding."

The Fox News personality initially announced that she and Sansone had separated and he would soon be her ex. Banderas has never shied away from being public with her romance and her life milestones. As The Wrap notes, Banderas announced her engagement to Sansone during an episode of America's Election Headquarters in September 2008.

The couple were married in August 2009 and met during an event for Habitat for Humanity, where Sansone is a member of the board. Banderas has been with Fox News since March 2005, starting as a general assignment reporter and later replacing Laurie Dhue as the anchor on Fox Report Weekend. Banderas took maternity leave in 2010, later returning as a general assignment reporter.

Banderas reacted to the moment on Twitter, sharing some of the responses she got and how her friends reacted. She also retweeted a few noteworthy questions and reactions, even saying that she wished she'd acted "like 13 years ago."