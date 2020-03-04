New ‘Rick and Morty’ Video Has Fans Begging for New Episodes

The latest Rick and Morty teaser has fans dying for a new episode. Last week, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account posted a bizarre video of the titular characters in a different art-style. Fans did not take much time to appreciate the clip, instead demanding the next installment.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered back in November, after more than two years of waiting. For the first time in its history, it took a midseason hiatus, airing five episodes last year and promising five more to come.

The last new episode fans got came in December, featuring an insane take on the time travel premise that nearly destroyed the universe. After that, Adult Swim promised the other half of the season would air “in 2020,” with no exact date identified.

Many fans hoped Rick and Morty would return in the spring along with many other broadcast shows, but so far they have been disappointed. There has not even been a whisper of news on the new episodes, which makes fans even more nervous. In the past, the network has let updates trickle out, from teaser images to trailers to episode titles to release dates and then, finally, the episode itself.

There is some hope that the show will surprise us. Back in 2017, Rick and Morty premiered Season 3, Episode 1 unannounced on April Fool’s Day. However, since then it has become even more popular than ever, and may be too valuable for stunts like that.

What we do know is that production on Rick and Morty is running more smoothly than ever. According to a report by Digital Spy, the writers have already moved on to Season 5, thanks to the freedom allowed to them by the show’s massive 70-episode renewal.

“It’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between Seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” said co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. “We’re literally writing season five while finishing season four just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Still, all this uncertainty is driving fans up the wall. Here’s what they have been saying to the official Rick and Morty account on Twitter.

Pleading

e p i s o d e s i x p l s — amber 🦔 (@lickleamber) February 27, 2020

Fans are openly begging with Adult Swim to put out new episodes of Rick and Morty at this point. They are making exaggerated promises to give up their lives for another installment of the sci-fi comedy, yet still they have heard nothing.

Theorizing

Next year probably — Sebastiaan (@skamersss) February 27, 2020

Some fans are theorizing about when the next episode will come out and why. Some are now saying we will have to wait until 2021, while others are guessing late summer, but all admit they have no basis for these estimations. They are simply comparing the production schedules of other cartoons, but of course Rick and Morty is not like many of its peers in the genre.

‘Didn’t Ask’

ight but i didn’t ask, give me season 4 — ⓜⓐⓣⓔⓡ (@towmaterb) February 27, 2020

A few fans had a cold response to the animated video released on Thursday, saying they “didn’t ask” for this wacky video. They asked all hands on deck at the show to stop tweeting and make their show, a request that co-creator Dan Harmon has repeatedly railed against.

False Hope

April 1st — Arrtus (@Arrtus) February 28, 2020

Some fans are speaking authoritatively about the Rick and Morty return date, claiming that they know for sure or have read it somewhere. So far, there have been no official reports or even rumors that have gotten widespread coverage, so these fans are likely playing tricks on each other.

Recommendations

I have somehow not heard of this and am highly intrigued. Thank you kindly for the rec, good sir. — uıqnɹ xɐW (@therealmaxrubin) February 29, 2020

While they wait for new episodes of Rick and Morty, fans are recommending other shows to each other to fill the time. One advised fans to watch Final Space, another Adult Swim cartoon created by Olan Rogers. At least the long wait for Rick and Morty is helping fans find new shows and make new friends online.

Praise

This looks great. Who made it? — None Hitwonder (@nonehitwonder) February 29, 2020

At least a few fans had genuine responses to the Rick and Morty animation, praising the art style and the fast pacing. They asked Adult Swim for more details on it, wondering if it was made by a fan or an animator in-house.

GIFs

Finally, as with any Rick and Morty post, this one got a lot of responses in the form of animated GIFs. The show has provided too many opportunities for viral GIFs to pass up, and fans took full advantage this time.



Rick and Morty Season 4 will return sometime in 2020 on Adult Swim.