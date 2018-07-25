New ‘Murphy Brown’ Teaser Released

CBS has released another teaser for its revival of popular ’90s sitcom Murphy Brown.

Murphy Brown is back and ready to take on the world of TV news in her infamous blazers with the FYI team at her back, with CBS releasing a brief teaser for the revival series set to premiere in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anything interesting happen in the news while I was gone?” questions Candice Bergen, taking on the role of reporter Murphy Brown in the brief clip.

The new revival series, originally announced in January, will be launching itself right back into the political satire and reflection on current events that it became known for during its initial 10-season run on CBS from 1988-1998, with the 13-episode first season seeing the FYI team entering a world of 24-hour cable, social media, fake news, along with a vastly different political climate. Murphy Brown will reportedly attempt to “draw the line between good television and honest reporting” in a divided nation, the series likely continuing its tradition of weaving real-life political headlines into the storyline.

Talks of a possible revival initially began in 2012 during the election year, with original creator Diane English having been in conversations with CBS to bring the series back for several episodes. Serious talk of a revival did not begin until around the time of Donald Trump’s inauguration, however, with both former writers and cast members brainstorming ideas for a revival.

Production on the series – premiering 30 years after FYI, a fictional CBS TV news magazine, signed off for the final time — officially began on Monday, July 23, with new and old cast members coming together for their first table read.

Back in the saddle…or rather, the newsroom! This morning, the #MurphyBrown team reunited on set for the first table read of the season! pic.twitter.com/zvh3XMraMV — Murphy Brown (@MurphyBrownCBS) July 24, 2018

The series, created and executive produced by original creator Diane English, will see Bergen step back into the titular role, while Jake McDorman will take on the role of her millennial son, Avery Brown. Also joining the cast is Nik Dodani as social media director Pat Patel, Grant Shaud as news producer Miles Silverberg, Tyne Daly as Phil’s Bar owner Phyllis, Faith Ford as lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, and Joe Regalbuto as investigative journalist Frank Fontana.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.