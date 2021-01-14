✖

Though all of Marvel's Netflix series have been canceled, Marvel president Kevin Feige seems sure that the shows could make a return on another platform. Feige spoke with Deadline where he reveals there may be hope for some Marvel fan favorites.

When asked if he would bring back any of the shows, Feige responded saying, "Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and a half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus. But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

In 2015 — before Marvel Television was turned into Marvel Studios — the company launched the first expansion of its cinematic universe on Netflix with DareDevil. Shortly after, it added Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Like a domino effect, each show was canceled one by one, starting with Luke Cage and Iron Fist in 2018.

As the world waits for the premiere of several additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Black Widow and the fate of Black Panther following the death of its main actor Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Boss revealed some of the studio's plans moving forward.

Deadline asked what Black Panther 2 could possibly look like without a Chadwick Boseman in place to star. Feige assures fans that neither he, nor Ryan Coogler, have any plans to replace Boseman in the films. "So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa," he told the outlet. "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

With the new Black Widow film going to Disney+, there is a concern that the movie won't bring in as much money as it would have had it gone to theaters as originally intended. In response to the concern, Feige says, "All I can tell you is that for the past three years since Bob Iger brought me into his office and talked about a streaming platform that would become Disney+ and asked us to start working on programs for it. Our long lead plan was to have the MCU and the storytelling woven between weekly episodic big swings on Disney+ and into the feature big swings in theaters. It’s my great hope that that continues."

He continued, "Don’t ask me week by week what is going to happen in this world, I have no idea and don’t want to guess. Everything we’ve done at Marvel Studios has been based in, 'OK, if everything goes perfectly, here’s what we’d like to do.' And until this past year, things have gone remarkably well. And it’s my hope that the world gets back on track and we all get back into theaters, and that people will see and experience week by week for the low monthly fee of Disney+ of what we’re bringing there, and then be excited to get together with people again in real life and sit with strangers and share an experience on the big screen."